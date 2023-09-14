Speedcafe Podcast: The next superteam

Ford challenger team Penrite Racing is committed to becoming a Supercars supersquad.

Owner Stephen Grove, a successful businessman and accomplished amateur racer, has spared no expense in gearing up to take on big guns Triple Eight, Erebus, DJR and Tickford Racing.

In the latest Speedcafe Podcast, Grove and the principal players in his ambitious bid for Supercars supremacy outline the Braeside team’s masterplan to become a major force in the next few years.

Following his takeover of Kelly Racing, Grove has stocked his team with ex-Triple Eight insiders who know what it takes to build a title-contending team.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Grove Racing boasts behind-the-scenes T8 alumni David Cauchi as team principal, Grant McPherson in engineering and defending Bathurst 1000 co-winner Garth Tander as co-driver/advisor among its brains trust.

Ahead of this weekend’s return of the Sandown 500, Speedcafe Podcast host – and noted interrogator – Mark Fogarty draws out the principal players on the two-car Mustang team’s big ambitions.

There’s also expert analysis on what to expect in the Sandown 500 as problem plagued Gen3 faces its toughest reliability test yet.

And F1 is back in our region at the glamorous Singapore Grand Prix night street race.

Daniel Riccardo is still sidelined by his broken wrist, but fast-rising fellow Aussie Oscar Piastri is a points, if not podium, chance at the punishing Marina Bay street circuit – where Supercars hopes to race in the future.

Speedcafe’s F1 editor is on the ground in the city-state island with all the intel.

It’s all in the latest Speedcafe Podcast, your in-depth weekly insight into racing here and overseas.