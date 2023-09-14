Singapore GP track changes to remain until 2027

Construction work in Marina Bay is set to see track changes for the Singapore GP remain in place longer than initially intended.

Work on the NS Square has turned the area currently known as The Float @ Marina Bay into a construction site.

F1 previously raced through the complex, turning right off Raffles Avenue before passing in front of and then underneath the grandstand overlooking the water.

A revised Singapore GP layout revealed last October that that section will be missed entirely, with drivers charging from the right-hander exiting the Esplanade Bridge to the right-left sequence immediately prior to the final corner of the lap.

The circuit is set to remain that way until work on the NS Square project is completed, originally slated for 2025 but slipping to 2026.

The Ministry of Defence and Ministry of National Development announced a further delay last week with the project now not expected to be completed until 2027.

Organisers in Singapore announced last January that they had signed an extension with Formula 1 to keep the sport visiting until 2028.

It remains a popular event, with record crowds attending in 2022, prompting the addition of grandstands for this year’s race.

Supercars has long been linked with joining the event’s undercard, a story which has gained renewed fervour in recent months following statements of international intent by RACE boss Barcley Nettlefold and the impending closure of Sandown.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes in Singapore, grand prix boss Ong Beng Seng is embroiled in an anti-corruption probe, along with transport minister S Iswaran, the latter having been advised by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to take a leave of absence until the investigation is complete.

No details of the investigation were released, though Ong was issued with an arrest warrant in July due to his links with Iswaran and ordered to surrender his passport.