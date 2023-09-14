Ricciardo feedback has aided development of Scuderia AlphaTauri

Yuki Tsunoda has revealed feedback from Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson has helped inform Scuderia AlphaTauri as it develops its 2023 car.

The Italian-based squad will introduce an update package in Singapore this weekend with Tsunoda hopeful that it will lift the team off the foot of the constructors’ standings.

“We have a lot of upgrades into this grand prix,” said Tsunoda.

“We’re hoping [for] one of the biggest, because we’re bringing a lot of upgrades from aero side as well, like, this is the main part we working on so hard to increase the performance, and a couple of bits in the mechanical side, but mainly from aero.

“We know that we’re lacking support from the rear, especially feedback from Daniel and Liam,” he added.

“So I think the direction we’re taking for the upgrades is definitely the right direction and hopefully that will gain us as well, the driver, for the confidence.”

Scuderia AlphaTauri introduced an upgrade package for the British Grand Prix, though it failed to deliver the step the team was hoping for.

This time around, Tsunoda has noticed a difference in the simulator.

“In the simulator, already I felt more different, more different compared to Silverstone,” he said of the Singapore package.

“Silverstone, simulator already, in the simulator, I didn’t feel like a huge difference; bit of lap time gain from just load itself.

“But this time, I can see, I can feel that little bit of characteristic change.

“Still kind of similar direction [to] what we have now, but kind of on top of a bit more support from the rear in entry, where we were lacking.

“So obviously it’s similar, it’s hard to feel the clear difference. Obviously, the racetrack has a lot more different things going on, so we have to check on that.

“But so far, we’re in a good direction and lap time gain was much more than what I had in Silverstone simulator, so pretty big optimism.”

Lawson remains in action for Scuderia AlphaTauri this weekend as Ricciardo remains sidelines with an injured hand – through the Australian will be back in the paddock in Marina Bay.