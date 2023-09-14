From Series Production to Gen3 – Sandown 500 history

The Penrite Sandown 500 returns to the Repco Supercars Championship calendar for 2023 for the first time in four seasons, but enjoys an illustrious history as the traditional warm-up event to the Bathurst 500/1000.

Beginning as the Sandown 6 hour International in 1964, the event attracted the likes of Sir Jackie Stewart, Rodger Ward, John Fitzpatrick, Rauno Aaltonen, Timo Makinen, Lex Davison, Frank Matich, Kevin Bartlett and an unknown Allan Moffat.

Alfa Romeo won the opening two Sandown 6 Hour encounters, with Italian touring car great Roberto Bussinello and Ralph Sachs taking the inaugural event, while Frank Gardner was joined by Bartlett to greet the chequered flag in 1965, both in the Giulia TI Super.

A three year hiatus followed and the Australian motoring scene had evolved.

The rivalry between Holden and Ford had began, with the Lion taking the opening battle at Sandown in a now three-hour race. Bob Watson and Tony Roberts in a privateer Holden Monaro GTS 327 took the win as the race started to emerge as a Hardie-Ferodo 500 form guide.

Ford responded by winning in 1969 as Moffat was joined by John French in a factory XW Falcon GTHO as the Holden Dealer Team’s first attempt ended in flames when the brakes ran out for Spencer Martin and his Monaro burst into flames after contact with the barrier.

Moffat repeated the feat in 1970, but a giant-killing effort from Colin Bond gave HDT the victory in its Holden Torana GTR XU-1 a year later.

Privateer John Goss led a Ford one-two-three in 1972, but a change of regulations for 1973 led to Group C for modified versions of the previous Series Production ruleset.

Enter Peter Brock. First winning his local event in 1973, Brock’s reign lasted close to a decade as he and Moffat owned the event until 1984. Brock achieved nine victories to equal his successes at Bathurst by the end of his career, seven of these in a row. Moffat added three wins during this period including the first for a Japanese marque in his Mazda RX-7 in 1982.

Brock won on the A9X’s debut in 1977 before transitioning to the Commodore to take two wins until his run was broken. One final victory came with the VK Commodore in 1984 on the new extended layout and its new pit lane facility as it marked the first as a 500km event.

Brock and Moffat’s dominance came to an end in 1985 when the JPS BMW squad continued its domination of the inaugural Group A season. Even though an electrical problem forced Jim Richards to stop, he and co-driver Tony Longhurst took the win.

George Fury took two on the trot for Nissan and its DR30 Skyline. Glenn Seton and Terry Shiel partnering ‘Farmer George’ on each occasion.

There was one final win for Moffat in his ANZ Ford Sierra RS500 Cosworth in 1988 alongside Gregg Hansford as the Canadian retired from driving in lowkey circumstances.

Names such as Richards, Skaife, Seton, Fury, Gibbs, Onslow, Perkins and Harrington all shared the spoils, but the Sandown 500 had lost its mojo as entries were propped up by production cars.

A bounceback came with the introduction of Group 3A as the grid for 1993 grew. Remembered for the Holden Racing Team’s choice to clean Tomas Mezera’s windscreen by throwing a bucket of water over the pit wall and shattering the screen, Geoff Brabham sharing with David ‘Skippy’ Parsons took the flag in the Peter Jackson EB Falcon.

The importance of Sandown continued to grow through the mid-1990s as it was the host of the first touring car telecast for Channel 10 in 1996, while IMG announced its involvement at the sport at the same event.

Johnson, Bowe, Lowndes, Murphy, Perkins and Ingall all won the Sandown 500 during this period, with the final two editions during this era playing host to some wild weather conditions.

For 1999, the traditional 500km race moved to Queensland Raceway as Procar Australia took up the opportunity to hold the Sandown 500 to hold two editions from 2001 with its mix of Nations Cup and GT Production fields.

Supercars returned in 2003 and it was an absolute classic. Jason Richards chased down Mark Skaife in the closing stages as the Holden Racing Team driver fought electrical problems. Although Richards ended in the sand trap, he earned a lot kudos this day after a severe hailstorm hit the race.

Drama followed in 2004 when Greg Ritter spun the Stone Brothers Racing while leading as he partnered champion Marcos Ambrose to victory. This led to a Ford dominance of the event as Lowndes took another win with Frenchman Yvan Muller for Triple Eight Race Engineering in 2005, the first of many for the squad at Sandown.

A breakthrough win for Jason Bright and Mark Winterbottom followed in 2006 after a tough infancy for Ford Performance Racing as Lowndes once again took another win the next year partnered by Jamie Whincup.

The race once again moved to Phillip Island before returning in 2012 as Triple Eight Race Engineering achieved victory in five of the next eight Sandown 500km races.

These were broken up by an emotional HRT victory for Garth Tander and Warren Luff in 2016, which followed Holden’s decision to move its support from the long-time factory entry for the next season.

A shortened race in 2017 gave Cameron Waters and Richie Stanaway their first Supercars victory. This elevated Waters as a regular front-runner and further enhanced Stanaway’s pursuit of a full-time drive.

As the race enters a new era in Gen3, there are many unknowns and Sandown proves to be one of the toughest on the Supercars Championship calendar where any weakness will be highlighted.