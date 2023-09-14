FIA launches website to combat online abuse

The FIA has launched a new website aimed at helping fight the battle against online abuse.

The ‘United Against Abuse’ website was announced by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem as part of its ongoing efforts against online hate.

“The FIA is fully committed to preserving the sporting environment as a welcoming and respectful community for all,” said Ben Sulayem.

“This campaign underscores our determination to combat hate speech and online harassment on digital platforms and we invite our coalition partners to join us in this movement.”

The website is designed to serve as a central hub for resources, information, and support relating to fighting online abuse.

It will carry updates on the campaign, resources, and a way for the stakeholders to unite.

The United Against Abuse website follows a memorandum of understanding signed with the FIA’s two-wheeled counterparts, the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM.

Signed in August, both organisations have agreed to uphold and promote best practices in relation to the prevention, spread, and removal of online hate speech.

In addition to the charter signed with FIM, the FIA is also in dialogue with the International Olympic Committee and FIFA and regulatory bodies for athletics, rugby, and more.

The FIA has also launched six scholarships, inviting researchers globally to help stop online hate while earning a Master’s by Research under the auspices of the FIA University.

That has partnered with Dublin City University, a leading research centre in online abuse.

A distance-learning programme, it will run for two years starting from January 2024, with the FIA covering all academic fees and costs.