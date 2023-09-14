Best ready for Sandown Gen2-Gen3 challenge

Tickford Racing co-driver Zak Best feels ready for the task of switching between Gen2 and Gen3 Mustangs at Sandown despite a sizeable difference in downforce.

The Dunlop Super2 Series leader is one of three drivers who will be racing in both Supercars competitions at the Repco Sandown 500 event, the others being Erebus Motorsport’s Jack Perkins and the Blanchard Racing Team’s Aaron Love.

While opinions vary as to how similar a Gen2 and Gen3 Supercar are to drive, there are some key differences, including a slashing of downforce by more than 60 percent and the move to a single throttle body instead of individual butterflies.

For Best, who drives Anderson Motorsport’s ex-DJR Team Penske Mustang in Super2 and will pair up with James Courtney in the top tier, it has been a task to get used to the new breed.

He told Speedcafe after his pre-enduro test, “It’s definitely taken more laps than what I thought probably to get my head around it but [the final test was] really helpful.

“Just doing a few short race runs – like, some 20-lap race runs – just made a huge difference.

“Learning about the tyre and how to actually save it, I guess, for Gen3 is a whole different beast, so just learning that, getting my head around that, but feeling comfortable in the car.

“It’s just learning that style and then, for Sandown, I’ve got to adapt between the two styles for the weekend but I think I’m ready for it.”

For the most part, Super2 and Championship sessions will not be held back-to-back at Sandown, at least not those which the co-drivers would reasonably be expected to participate in.

That is, with the exception of Super2 Race 2 and the Sandown 500 itself on Sunday, when the latter is set to start 45 minutes after the former ends.

“I guess there’s two ways to look at it,” said Best.

“It’s an advantage, I guess; you’re warmed up, ready to go, and you’ve just finished a race and you’re fine.

“Or, you’re fatigued because you’ve just had a race and you haven’t had a chance to rest or whatever, or just get your head around the two different styles.

“But, if I have to start, I’m going to have to start. We’ll be ‘right. Just get some food in and rest up in between and I think I’ll be fine.”

While Best is in the box seat to win the 2023 Super2 Series, he is yet to secure a drive in the top tier at a time when most, if not all, of the seats have been snapped up for 2024 already.

Practice sessions at Sandown start on Friday, with Super2 on-track from 09:50 local time/AEST and the Repco Supercars Championship field from 10:45.