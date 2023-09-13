WIN Tickets to the Adelaide Season Finale

Are you ready for an unforgettable experience? Look no further than the opportunity to win tickets to the Adelaide 500 for you and 3 mates thanks to R&J Batteries.

The prize includes four nights accommodation in Adelaide, a meet and greet with André Heimgartner, pit tour, R&J Batteries race merchandise and more for you and three mates.

The major prize is for four adults and includes four return economy airfares from the winner’s nearest capital city (if required) departing on November 23 and returning on November 26 (see terms and conditions for more details).

It also includes four nights twin share minimum four-star accommodation; return airport to hotel transfers; four general admission tickets to the 2023 Adelaide 500.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

To enter, describe your ‘Ultimate Race Day’ in 25 words or less. The most creative entry as judged by R&J Batteries and Speedcafe will Win!

There is only ONE prize pack available so be sure to enter the giveaway before 23:59 AEST on Sunday, 17th of September 2023.

Entries will be judged by R&J Batteries and Speedcafe.

CLICK HERE to enter.