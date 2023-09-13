Bottas: I feel ‘100 percent myself’ at Alfa Romeo

Valtteri Bottas has conceded to feeling “100 percent” himself since joining Alfa Romeo, and that he is no longer playing a role in the wake of leaving Mercedes.

Following his release from Mercedes at the end of 2021, after helping the team to five constructors’ titles and scoring 10 grand prix victories during his five years with the team, Bottas pitched up at Alfa Romeo at the start of last season.

The Italian manufacturer’s name has been hung over the door of Swiss-based Sauber for the past five years, with the former to part ways with the latter at the end of this season ahead of the arrival of Audi in 2026.

Bottas, though, has discovered a new lease of life upon his arrival, such as posting images on Instagram of him swimming naked, and most recently competing in a cycling event in Colorado dressed as ‘The Simpsons’ character Duffman.

Suggested to Bottas that he was now more himself at Alfa Romeo, and that the team was allowing him to be more open, speaking in an interview with Speedcafe, he said: “It’s fair to say.

“They let me play around a bit bit more, and they respect that if that’s what I want to do, and if it’s good for me, then go on.

“I think age, and being longer in the sport as well, affects it but I definitely feel 100% myself, and I don’t need to play any role, which is nice.”

Bottas, though, can appreciate and understand the constraints he felt at Mercedes given the highly corporate nature of the German manufacturing giant where he concedes he was more constrained “on certain things”.

He added: “But that’s natural in a sport when it’s a high-pressure environment and big companies are involved.

“It would be the same in any job, I would say, if you’re part of a big company. Some companies might have certain guidelines on how to look, and how to behave.

“There are always differences in different companies, and actually, in Formula 1, teams are companies. So that’s just how it goes.”

On track, following a bright start to last season given the introduction of new aerodynamic regulations, Alfa Romeo has struggled.

Bottas, in particular, scored points in seven of the first nine races of last season, totalling 46, which was instrumental in the team finishing sixth in the constructors’ championship.

The past 27 races have yielded just nine for the 34-year-old Finn.

Bottas concedes Alfa Romeo overachieved in the first part of last season.

“I think that was down to some issues different teams had,” said Bottas.

“I think we were one of the only teams that wasn’t on the minimum weight, for example, but it’s a situation we’re now in, and now we need to work with what we have.”

The team is still in the hunt for seventh in this year’s constructors’ standings, although with Williams making considerable strides, it appears a fight between Haas, Alfa Romeo, and AlphaTauri for positions eight to 10.

“Of course, we want to finish well with Alfa, and we are going to be pushing until the end of the year,” said Bottas.

“Now the goal is to secure what is possible this year, and we believe that the top seven in the constructors’ is a realistic target.

“At the same time, it’s trying to keep in mind the development for next year, so we don’t want to compromise any of that.

“No doubt, again, there are going to be some teams that will make decent jumps from this to next year, and we need to be in that group.

“Now it’s more looking ahead and not compromising anything for next year.”