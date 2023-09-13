Reversed livery for McLaren in Singapore and Japan

McLaren drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will don a special livery for the Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix.

Dubbed ‘Stealth Mode’ by the team, it is a result of the team’s partnership with OKX – just as it did at last year’s Marina Bay event.

“Our partnership with OKX goes from strength to strength, and it’s fantastic to celebrate it with this incredible livery,” explained McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown.

“Stealth Mode flips our race car’s colours, bringing something exciting and different to these two great races in Singapore and Japan.

“We hope fans will love it as much as we do and get a chance to enjoy the fan zone to connect with our team.

“OKX are a dedicated supporter of McLaren’s journey, and in turn we’re proud to bring our partnership to life on track through the global platform of Formula 1.”

Fans in Singapore will be able to visit a McLaren-themed zone across the weekend with a show car on display alongside simulators, giveaways, and an appearance by Norris on Thursday evening.

It marks the third livery change of the season for McLaren which ran revised paintwork across the Monaco and Spanish Grands Prix.

On that occasion, the design was created as a tribute livery to the team’s victories at Monaco, the Indianapolis 500, and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In Silverstone, the car had a subtle revision with the addition of more chrome on the airbox, harking back to the design it carried through the late 1990s and 2000s, and in deference to team sponsor Google.

GALLERY: McLaren’s reversed livery