Post-race penalty costs Moffat Trans Am win

James Moffat has lost his victory in Race 3 of the Trans Am Series round at Sandown after being issued a penalty for contact with Elliot Barbour.

Moffat had provisionally swept the weekend but is now officially classified fourth in the Sandown finale after having 30 seconds added to his race time as a result of a post-event investigation.

His Garry Rogers Motorsport team-mate Lochie Dalton is now the race winner, with Cody Gillis second and Ben Grice third.

Moffat and Barbour had come together at Turn 1, resulting in the latter spinning off the race track.

The former remains on top of the series points table, although his lead over Dalton has dropped to 31 with two rounds remaining and a total of 200 points on offer, at Race Sydney and then the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International.

Moffat will be in action again at Sandown this weekend as part of the first enduro of the Supercars season, co-driving with Cam Waters in a Tickford Racing Ford Mustang, while Dalton is contesting the Super2 Series with Brad Jones Racing.

Practice for both competitions starts this Friday.