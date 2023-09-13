> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: McLaren’s reversed Singapore livery

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 13th September, 2023 - 6:45pm

Check out the colours Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will compete with at the Singapore and Japanese Grands Prix.

Dubbed ‘Stealth Mode’ by the team, it’s the fourth different livery McLaren has carried in 2023.

Front34-V12
McLaren_OKX_Front_34_Rev_C
Rear34-V4-Portrait
Front34-portrait-V12
Sidepod-V2
Mclaren_OKX_TOP_Rev_C
McLaren_OKX_Side_Rev_C
Rear34-V6
Side-Portrait
Mclaren_OKX_Rear_34_Rev_C
Mclaren_OKX_Front_Rev_C

