Rare absence from Sandown 500

There will be a very rare absence from the Supercars paddock this weekend at the Sandown 500, namely Team 18 owner Charlie Schwerkolt.

The forklift magnate will be in Singapore on business, as well as taking the opportunity to attend the Formula 1 at Marina Bay with his son.

Experienced Team Manager Bruin Beasley, who arrived at the Mount Waverley-based squad midway through last season, will lead the operation at the race track along with Crew Chief Dennis Huijser, as he did in testing last week.

“It’s actually pretty surreal to say I won’t be attending a Supercars round this weekend as I haven’t missed an event in over 20 years,” said Schwerkolt.

“It’s exciting to be in Singapore for the F1 Grand Prix this weekend. I’ve been there for business a couple of times this year, but this weekend will be special as I get to experience the grand prix with my son which has really become a marquee event on the global motorsport calendar.

“Rest assured, the team is in incredibly capable hands with Team Manager Bruin Beasley and Crew Chief Dennis Huijser leading the charge.

“I’ll be glued to the screen watching every second of the action from Singapore and will be in close contact with the team across the weekend.”

Schwerkolt was a Dick Johnson Racing co-owner when that outfit took out the championship title in 2010 before watching his very own Team 18 become a race-winning squad earlier this year thanks to the exploits of Mark Winterbottom at Hidden Valley.

Winterbottom will once again count Michael Caruso as his co-driver in the #18 DeWalt entry in this year’s enduros, while Scott Pye reunites with Warren Luff in the #20 Camaro after they shared two Bathurst 1000 podiums at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Car #20, which operates to a rolling sponsorship model, will sport the colours of Toyota Forklifts again this weekend at Sandown, as well as at the Bathurst 1000 and season-ending Adelaide 500.

Practice 1 for the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 starts on Friday at 10:45 local time/AEST.