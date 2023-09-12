Perkins retro livery for Sandown and Bathurst

Jack Perkins will race with a retro livery honouring father Larry in the Sandown and Bathurst rounds of the Dunlop Super2 Series.

The #70 Erebus Motorsport ZB Commodore is now emblazoned in the ‘sawtooth’ livery of the VP Commodore which Larry and the late Gregg Hansford drove to victory in the 1993 Bathurst 1000.

The win was the first of three in the Great Race for the Perkins Engineering team, the fourth of six for Larry himself, and the last for a car powered by a Holden engine.

“It’s a really cool tribute to be able to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dad’s win in ‘93 and the first win for his own team,” said Jack.

“The original car was also the last Holden engine to win at Bathurst and was Perkins Engineering’s first Bathurst win as a team so there’s a lot of history there and it’s been a really cool fit.

“It’s a huge credit to everyone who made this possible and a special thank you to Shaw and Partners for really sharing mine and Dad’s passion for the history of the sport.”

The inspiration for the livery was recently restored and shaken down at Calder Park ahead of the Bathurst Legends Parade which will take place as part of 60th anniversary celebrations of the Great Race.

Larry said, “The livery certainly brings back memories and it just looks fantastic, simple as that.

“I can still hear the crowd’s tremendous roar in support of us back in ‘93 when we got pole position and won the race so I think this new livery will certainly trigger a few memories from some of the diehard fans.

“I think the fans will really enjoy it and Jack and his team have done a great job at restoring the original car so to see Jack’s newly designed Erebus car side by side with the original is just fantastic.

“The shakedown at Calder went really well so I’m excited to give it another go around the Mountain in October.”

It will not be the only retro livery in action at Sandown, with Grove Racing adopting an Allan Moffat XC Falcon-inspired look on its Championship Mustangs as part of a partnership with Dementia Australia, while Brad Jones Racing has retro Pizza Hut branding on its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles paintwork.

Perkins will co-drive with Will Brown in this year’s enduros in the #9 Erebus entry, while championship leader Brodie Kostecki is joined by David Russell in the sister #99 Chevrolet Camaro.

Practice 1 for Round 4 of the Super2 Series starts on Friday morning at 09:50 local time/AEST.

GALLERY: Perkins retro livery