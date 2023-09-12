Miller admits to lack of confidence on KTM

Jack Miller admits his confidence has taken a knock after the Red Bull KTM rider was wiped out of the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Miller was hit by Ducati MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro mid-race as both riders crashed out at Turn 4.

The Australian has endured a run of mediocre races, retiring three times and achieving a best result of sixth on the factory RC16 since his rostrum double at Jerez in Spain in April.

Miller was outshone by KTM test rider and Misano wildcard Dani Pedrosa, who rolled back the years to bring home two brilliant fourth place finishes for the Austrian manufacturer.

His team-mate, South African Brad Binder, also fared better, finishing fifth in the Sprint before sliding out of fourth place in the main race. Binder was able to re-join the action and eventually finished inside the points in 14th.

Miller said: “I got a semi-decent start and was doing my best to stick with the group in front. I felt like my pace was getting better and better as the race went on but then I was sucker-punched. I couldn’t do too much about it.

“As I turned, [Michele] Pirro centre-punched me in the middle of my ribs.

“That was it. Not much more to say, really. It wasn’t the best weekend for us. It’s shitty to end a race like that.”

Miller has recently been the subject of speculation about a reserve rider role.

The 28-year-old says he is doing all he can to recapture the performance levels that enabled him to make a promising start to the season in his first year at KTM.

“We know we can ride, we know the bike is good, it’s just getting my confidence and comfort level back up,” he said.

“It’s understanding what we need to make it click again, we’re working tirelessly, myself and the team. I’m trying to take as much as possible, work as much as possible, to get comfortable.

“To ride differently, do whatever I can do in terms of riding style to become better. It’s just one of those processes that take a little bit [of time].”

Binder is fourth in the championship after the 12th round in San Marino while Miller is 10th, 69 points behind his team-mate.

Pedrosa is 18th with 32 points after his two wildcard appearances this season.