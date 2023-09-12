Grove Racing reveals Moffat-inspired Sandown 500 livery

Penrite Racing has revealed a special livery for this weekend’s Sandown 500 in partnership with Allan Moffat and the Dementia Australia organisation of which he is a patron.

Both the David Reynolds/Garth Tander and Matt Payne/Kevin Estre Ford Mustang Supercars will carry the retro look, which is inspired by Moffat’s 1979 XC Federation Falcon.

The one-off look has been created to honour Moffat’s contribution to Australian motorsport while also raising awareness of and support for patients and families affected by dementia.

Dementia Australia is also the official charity partner of the Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

Grove Racing Team Principal David Cauchi said, “It is a great initiative that Penrite have undertaken to bring this livery to life in partnership with Allan Moffat and Dementia Australia.

“This is a fantastic way to create awareness for Dementia Australia as well as mark the return of the Sandown 500 event.

“We are excited to see the cars on track with our four endurance drivers behind the wheel and look forward to doing Penrite, Dementia Australia and Allan Moffat proud.”

Tander added, “The livery looks fantastic, and I am honoured to drive the #26 Ford Mustang at the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 in this special livery to raise awareness for a really important cause.

“Allan and Phil Grant have done tremendous work with Dementia Australia and the team will certainly be working hard to achieve a strong result for Penrite, Allan and Dementia Australia.”

Dementia Australia CEO Maree McCabe AM welcomed the move by the Grove squad.

“I extend my gratitude to Penrite Oil and Supercars for inviting Dementia Australia to be a part of this exciting opportunity to raise awareness and funds to support dementia services and programs,” said McCabe.

“It is so exciting to see Dementia Australia’s logo included in the historic livery launched today.

“Allan Moffat as our Patron and his support network have been so generous in sharing about his diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease to raise awareness in the community and vital funds for Dementia Australia.”

Practice at Sandown starts on Friday.

GALLERY: Grove Racing Allan Moffat retro livery