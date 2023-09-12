Driver dies after Queensland Raceway Powercruise crash

A driver has died after sustaining multiple injuries in a crash during a Powercruise at Queensland Raceway in recent days.

Shane Savage was the driver of a Holden Torana which lost control, spun into the infield, and rolled multiple times, last Friday evening at the Ipswich circuit.

At least one of the occupants was ejected from the vehicle in the incident.

Savage was flown to Brisbane’s Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition and Queensland Police has advised today that he has died from his injuries.

The 41-year-old Gold Coast businessman had originally advised as having serious head, chest, and pelvic injuries.

A 35-year-old passenger was also hospitalised having suffered chest, shoulder and pelvic injuries.

Powercruise is a recreational event which includes driving, drifting, and burnouts.

The Forensic Crash Unit is assisting Workplace Health and Safety with investigations.