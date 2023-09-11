> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat chat Sandown and Bathurst

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 11th September, 2023 - 7:15pm

Speedcafe.com talks to Chaz Mostert and Nick Percat at the Supercars Championship enduro test held at Winton Raceway this week.

