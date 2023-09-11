Toyota takes victory in Fuji WEC race

The #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 Hybrid has won the 6 Hours of Fuji over Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Drivers Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway, and Jose Maria Lopez have now won four races in the FIA World Endurance Championship this year and sit 15 points behind the #8 Toyota’s trio of drivers.

The victory clinched the manufacturer’s championship for Toyota and gave the home team a first and second place finish.

New Zealander Brendon Hartley brought the sister #8 Toyota home 39.119s adrift of Kobayashi.

The #6 Porsche, with Laurens Vanthoor behind the wheel, took the lead at the start of the race and led for the first three hours and 58 minutes.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the WEC. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Ryo Hirakawa in the #8 Toyota passed the Porsche with a little over two hours remaining in the race.

Kobayashi then took the lead with one hour and 38 minutes remaining and handed Toyota its sixth consecutive win at Fuji.

The #6 Porsche could not get past a struggling Hartley in the closing hour and finished third.

The #50 Ferrari of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen finished fourth, and the #51 Ferrari of James Calado, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Alessandro Pier Guidi rounded out the top five.

Hertz Team JOTA’s #38 Porsche 963 was sixth after serving an early drive-through penalty for contact.

The #94 and #93 Peugeots 9x8s came home in the seventh and eighth positions.

Proton Racing’s #99 Porsche was ninth after suffering safety belt issues at the halfway mark of the race.

The #2 Cadillac V-Series.R finished tenth after Kiwi Earl Bamber lost a wheel in the fifth hour, and the team was penalised for exceeding track limits.

The #4 Floyd Vanwall 680 finished 11th after a leak in the final hour ended its race.

Penske Porsche #5 entry finished last in the Hypercar class after suffering a tyre puncture on the opening lap.

The #41 Team WRT Oreca 07 Gibson of Louis Deletraz, Robert Kubica, and Rui Andrade took the LMP2 class victory.

United Autosports #22 Oreca passed the #31 Team WRT Oreca with 10 minutes remaining to take second place.

AF Corse #54 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo of Davide Rigon, Francesco Castellacci and Thomas Flohr came home first in the GTE-Am class.

The #57 Kessel Racing Ferrari finished second.

Corvette Racing’s #33 C8.R finished third after serving a 30-second stop-and-hold penalty for avoidable contact in the third hour and a later 10-second penalty for contact.

The final round of the World Endurance Championship takes place in Bahrain on 4 November.