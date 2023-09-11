VIDEO: Thomas Maxwell Porsche 992 Livery Reveal

Thomas Maxwell has unveiled his new livery for his 992 Porsche Carrera Cup car.

TekworkX Motorsport’s Thomas Maxwell took an old silver Hyundai and with a Spitwater cleaning system, transformed it into his latest Porsche 992 race car livery.

It will take to the track at the forthcoming round of Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia that is on at Sandown International Raceway next weekend.

Maxwell currently sits tenth in the Equity-One Pro part of the Championship with a best race result of a third and two fourth places outright at his hometown Hidden Valley round.

Previously he raced in open wheelers, in Australian Formula Ford, and overseas in both British Formula 3 Championship and Formula Renault Eurocup before he returned to Australia to tackle the Porsche one-make series.

The new colour scheme features black, gold and white with Spitwater blazoned along the Porsche’s flanks while he maintains his association with Topline.