Sports Sedan and Des Wall Trophy won by Ricciardello

Eleven-time title holder Tony Ricciardello has won the third round of the Precision National Sports Sedan Series which featured on the Sydney MasterBlast program at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Chev-powered Alfa Romeo driver couldn’t hold off Jordan Caruso in a Safety Car-riddled Race 2 but won Race 3 when Caruso’s Audi/Chev was sidelined with engine failure.

Twice during the first of two races on Sunday came under full course yellow, the first when Stuart Eustice (MARC I Mazda) stopped on the opening lap. The second occurred for an extended period with an incident at Turn 4.

Matt Longhurst (Honda Integra) spun, which forced John Ford (Mercedes/Chev to go wide to avoid contact, but he hit Travis Condon’s Corolla/Chev as a result. In a separate incident, Michael Robinson (Monaro/Chev) had contact with Ryan Humfrey (Falcon/Chev) and couldn’t refire.

Ricciardello led until the race resumed two laps from the end, where he was passed by Caruso. Brad Shiels (Fiat 124/Rotary Turbo) overtook Birol Cetin (Chev Camaro) almost at the same time to nab third, and as they raced to the finish line, Peter Ingram (Mazda RX7) also relegated Cetin.

Mark Duggan (Aston Martin/Chev) was next from Steve Lacey (Camaro), Ash Jarvis (Monaro/Chev), Humfrey, Matt Ingram (Mazda RX8) and Angus Fogg (Ford Mustang) after the race 15s penalties were issued to several for passing under yellows.

Race 3 was also for the covered Des Wall Trophy and was led by Caruso from the start. He led until Lap 7 of the 10 lapper and stopped against the pit wall. Ricciardello had tried hard to stick with Caruso and had moments at Turn 1 and 11.

Ricciardello went on to win by 16.2s as Peter Ingram placed second ahead of Cetin. Shiels had been ahead of both until a drama at Turn 11. He recovered to finish fifth behind Jarvis and ahead of Humfrey, Duggan, Chris Jackson (Calibra/Chev), Will Fercher (Toyota 86/Chev), Robinson, Matt Ingram, Fogg and Hugh McAlister (Mustang).