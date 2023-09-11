Verstappen and Perez offer Singapore hope to F1 rivals

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have offered a crumb of comfort to their F1 rivals by suggesting that next weekend’s race in Singapore could be one where Red Bull finally struggles.

Red Bull has crushed the opposition this season, winning all 14 grands prix, with Verstappen setting a new F1 record by taking the chequered flag in the last 10, overhauling the previous best from Sebastian Vettel at the end of 2013.

So far, the RB19 has not only shown remarkable reliability but has also proven itself to be a car for all tracks, and all conditions.

The Marina Bay Street Circuit, however, provides unique challenges, generally involves at least one safety car period, and often runs to its full two-hour time limit, making it one of the most physically demanding on the drivers when you add in the heat and humidity.

Last year, Perez triumphed from second on the grid after Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claimed pole, with Verstappen starting eighth as he had to abandon his final lap after running short of fuel, underlining the ‘anything can happen’ nature of the circuit.

Verstappen even ran last at one stage during the race due to a number of circumstances before going on to finish seventh.

Offering his thoughts on how he feels he and Red Bull will fare in Singapore, Verstappen said: “A little bit more difficult, I think, for us, but we’ll see.

“We’ll do our best and, of course, we’ll try to go in there and win it again. But it’s not, let’s say, going to be the strongest weekend for us.”

Perez concurred with Verstappen, adding: “I think so. I agree with Max.

“It’s going to be a weekend where basically anything can happen, and hopefully we are able to have a very strong Saturday because if you don’t start on the front row, it’s very unlikely you will have a shot at the victory.

“Hopefully, we can repeat what we did there last year.”

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner appreciates that Singapore arguably offers the toughest challenge to his team in its bid to complete the perfect season, and a feat never previously achieved, by winning all 22 races.

“We’re just taking it one race at a time,” said Horner. “The next race in Singapore, it’s a street circuit, one of the toughest on the calendar, as we saw last year.

“We know how perilous it can be. We will just do our best to keep this momentum running.”