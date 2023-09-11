Junee-based train driver wins Ultimate Bathurst Prize raffle

Regional NSW Supercars fan Shaun McLaughlin has won this year’s third annual Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle and will be heading to next month’s Repco Bathurst 1000 for the “time of his life.”

McLaughlin, 21, is a train driver from Junee, NSW and has been a motorsport enthusiast all his life.

He first attended the Bathurst 1000 as an eight-year-old with his dad and his cousin Hayden, who he will be taking as his lucky guest to next month’s 60th Bathurst 1000 enduro.

McLaughlin, who is no relation to Scott (McLaughlin), watches all the Supercar championship events throughout the year and is also an avid sim racer.

“Seriously, how cool is that?” said McLaughlin when contacted about this win.

“Getting to wave the green flag to start the race will be an amazing honour.

“The whole prize is incredible really, I was only just reading through the list again the other day.

“Getting to have a meet and greet with Dick Johnson will be something pretty special. What a legend.”

McLaughlin bought 10 tickets in the prize draw for $200 and his contribution was part of a $28,000-plus total contribution.

The raffle is annually underwritten by Pirtek, meaning that 100 percent of all proceeds go to the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney.

Second prize was won by Michael Crismale from Castle HIll in Sydney who has won two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2024 Supercar event of his choice in Australia or New Zealand as well as a Pirtek merchandise pack.

Third prize, which is two general admission tickets to a 2024 Supercars event and a Pirtek merchandise pack, was collected by Peter Donovan from East Arm in the Northern Territory.

First prize in the raffle also includes return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights’ accommodation, a three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage with the legendary Dick Johnson, and access to the grid before the start of the race.

There’s also a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory Lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

On top of that, the winner and their chosen guest will present the winner’s cheque and trophy to the victors of the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge on national TV, receive an exclusive VIP ‘after hours’ tour of the National Motor Racing Museum and a visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director, as well as a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton said his team and the other raffle stakeholders were looking forward to hosting Shaun and Hayden at Bathurst next month.

“The response to this year’s raffle was again fantastic and testament to the motorsport fans of Australia and their generosity,” said Dutton.

“We have to thank the fans for their involvement in what has really developed into something special each year.

“We have no doubt that Shaun and his guest will have an amazing time, something they will never forget.

“We raised more than $28,000 this year for the Peter Duncan Neuroscience Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital and we have some even bigger things in the pipeline which are incredibly exciting – watch this space.”

The prize was made possible through Pirtek, Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing, National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.com.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

What Shaun McLaughlin has won: