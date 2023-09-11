IndyCar to revive all-star race at Thermal Club in March of 2024

IndyCar racing hasn’t had an all-star race since the 1992 Marlboro Challenge at Nazareth in October, but that will change in 2024 as the NTT IndyCar Series will bring back the non-points race to The Thermal Club.

The race will take place March 24th after two days of testing and qualifications. The field will be split in half for two heat races, and the top six finishers in each heat race will proceed to the main event.

The top five finishers will split their earnings with Thermal Club members with the winner earning a cool $1,000,000. A charitable component to the event will be announced when more details are available and there will be a limited number of tickets available for spectators.

“The NTT IndyCar Series will add an incredible new event to our schedule with next year’s spectacular racing showcase at The Thermal Club,” said Penske Entertainment CEO Mark Miles in a series release. “This world-class venue just down the road from the world’s premier entertainment market is the perfect place to bring our hyper-competitive racing and growing star power.”

The Thermal Club hosted IndyCar’s spring training program ahead of the 2023 season, paving the way for a return with lots of money on the line.

“The experience the teams had at The Thermal Club was second to none,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye in a series release. “We treated it like a preseason scrimmage, and, looking back, it was the perfect launch to this record-breaking season.

“The facility is spectacular, and we cannot wait to return and showcase IndyCar in a whole new way.”