Cameron thrilled with first laps in Mustang

Aaron Cameron was left thrilled by a first test day in his “own” Supercar ahead of his debut in the Dunlop Super2 Series this weekend at Sandown.

A national karting champion, Cameron has also been a front-runner in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, SuperUtes Series, and S5000.

Until the past week, though, his experience in Supercars had been limited to two Evaluation Days with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

That changed at Winton, when the 23-year-old tested the Kelly Racing Gen2 Ford Mustang which he will race on the undercard for the Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

While the Schramm Group Racing entry is underpinned by a leased race car, it is the first time that a Supercar has been set up for Cameron.

“The day was awesome; I got to drive my own Supercar for the first time,” he told Speedcafe.

“I’ve driven them before, obviously, but not when it’s got your name on it, my car, my seat position, sort of set-up, so it was a really good day.

“We tried a few things, mainly the driver just getting used to what’s going on out there.”

Having sampled a ZB Commodore also at Winton, Cameron found the Mustang more to his liking.

“It could be the teams, the way they set up cars differently, [but] I’ve certainly noticed differences in the braking compared to the Commodore and Mustang,” he explained.

“I like the Mustang better than the Commodore. The Commodore, I struggled with, but the Mustang is a lot more stable for me under brakes.”

Nevertheless, Cameron is keeping expectations in check for what is only a one-off start in Super2 for the time being, but could roll into outings at Bathurst and Adelaide as well.

On his testing performance, he said, “Really hard to tell time-wise I guess because there were no other Super2 cars here.

“Not overly confident going into Sandown [but] as I think I said a few times, I don’t have expectations going in; it’s just purely see how we go and have fun with it.

“I think [the test was] good and I know we won’t be running last and getting lapped or anything, but I definitely don’t think we’ll be out there doing lap records.”

The Victorian will not be the only debutant in the field at Sandown, with national Formula Ford title winner Valentino Astuti to contest the Super3 class in an MW Motorsport Nissan Altima.

Cameron has, in fact, already raced at Sandown in recent days, with finishes of fourth, second, and second in three Supercheap Auto TCR Australia races in a Peugeot 308.

Practice 1 for Round 4 of the Super2 Series starts on Friday morning at 09:50 local time/AEST.