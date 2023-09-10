PHOTOS: Vettel drives Red Bull F1 car at Nurburgring Norschleife

Sebastian Vettel delighted over 60,000 motorsports fans at the Nordschleife, driving an F1 car at the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring.

Vettel drove his championship-winning Red Bull RB7 said: “I feel like I’m in a time capsule – a lot of memories have come up once I got into the car. It’s going to be a lot of fun going on the big track and doing it in a way that I am happy with. Somehow everything fits together here today – including the fact that we are now running the car with CO2-neutral fuel.

“Motorsport is my great passion and I want to keep the sport alive. Fuels can be produced synthetically and serve as a substitute fuel. It is important that we all become aware that we must do something. And the great thing is – you don’t feel any difference in the car, it’s just as much fun driving it on synthetic fuel.”

Also at the event was current Scuderia AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda, who drove a Honda NSX GT3 Evo, former F1 drivers David Coulthard, Gerhard Berger, Ralf Schumacher, and Jos Verstappen in the Ford SuperVan 4.2.

Mathias Lauda, son of triple-world champion Niki, piloted the Ferrari 312 B3 his father raced during the 1974 season.