Pedrosa happy despite missing Misano Sprint podium

Dani Pedrosa said he was much better prepared this time for the frenetic opening laps in the Sprint race at Misano as the triple MotoGP title runner-up claimed a stunning fourth in San Marino.

The 37-year-old KTM test rider is competing in his third Grand Prix race weekend of the season and Pedrosa, who has won 31 premier classes races, showed he can still cut it at the top level as he pushed reigning champion Francesco Bagnaia for the final rostrum place.

Bagnaia was able to defend on the last lap to deny Pedrosa a sensational podium, but the Spaniard said he ‘couldn’t ask for more’ after he in turn held off Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder for fourth.

“I enjoyed it very much, I’m very happy and satisfied about the race because the pace was good, the result was good,” Pedrosa said.

“My start this time was better than my previous race in Jerez, so happy overall because we couldn’t ask for more.

“I think the podium chance was right there for me today but I couldn’t manage to pass Pecco. He was covering very strong, braking on the inside, so I didn’t manage to pass him.

“In that period of the race I was getting caught by Binder and my pace could be a little faster, but basically happy with the outcome.

“I think today I was better in that period of the race [on the opening laps].

“I was more ready in the start and on the first laps, that was good, but still a bit rusty on the overtakes! But it’s normal I guess.”

Pedrosa said he was also mindful of leaving the door open for Binder to squeeze past on the last lap as he weighed up his prospects of making a pass on Bagnaia.

“I was trying but he wasn’t making any mistakes and he was trying to cover the inside really well,” Pedrosa continued.

“I knew if I tried I could make a mistake and open the door for someone behind, so then it was a difficult choice but tomorrow we have one more try.”

Looking ahead to the main Grand Prix, he added: “I don’t know really what to expect, let’s see because tomorrow we will use maybe the medium tyre for the longer distance and we have to see how the race develops.”

Aussie Jack Miller was 15th on the other Red Bull KTM in the race.

Pedrosa recently penned a new deal with the Austrian manufacturer to continue as a test rider in 2024.

He retired from racing full-time at the end of 2018 and joined KTM’s testing ranks the following year.

Pedrosa debuted a new carbon fibre chassis for the first time at Misano.