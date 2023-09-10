Moffat and Mustang wins Trans Am round at Sandown

A big win in Race 3 ensured James Moffat in the Garry Rogers Motorsport/Valvoline Mustang took maximum points out of the fifth round of National Trans Am at Sandown International Raceway where the category was part of the Shannons SpeedSeries.

Moffat started off pole position in the 21-lap finale but was beaten to Turn 1 by Elliot Barbour (Camaro). However, contact between the two spun Barbour and caused Lee Stibbs (Camaro) and Nash Morris (Mustang) to spin while Elliott Cleary copped a hit.

“I felt I was in the lead and late in braking before I was hit from behind,” Barbour said afterwards.

Moffat drove away to win to by over 12s, where Lochie Dalton (Mustang) was a clear second and Cody Gillis (Mustang) was third. Next was Ben Grice (Mustang), who overcame contact with Brett Holdsworth (Camaro) and turned him around to finish third.

Holdsworth held fourth until the last lap, where he dropped back to seventh, behind Grice and the recovering Barbour. Eighth across the line was Nick Lange (Camaro) in front of Chris Pappas (Mustang) and Elly Morrow (Mustang).

Out of the 10 were Mark Crutcher (Mustang) from Josh Webster (Mustang), John Holinger (Camaro), who held position despite a 5s penalty, Josh Thomas (Mustang) and Craig Scutella (Camaro).

Stibbs pulled out at the end of the first lap due to the Turn 1 incident. Cleary had damage, but he retired to the pits when the brake pedal went to the floor.

Then Tom Hayman (Mustang) pulled out with damaged steering. Edan Thornburrow (Mustang) charged up the order from the back position in the field, as high as seventh, before a spin and retirement.

Moffat’s round win extended his series lead over Dalton with third for the weekend behind Barbour, who is third in the series.