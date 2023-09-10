Kobayashi lands Toyota on pole

Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Kamui Kobayashi gave the team its fourth pole of the season ahead of Sunday’s 6 Hours of Fuji race.

The Japanese fans in attendance got their wish to see an all-Toyota front row.

The #7 Toyota GR010 Hybrid driven by Kobayashi put up a time of 1:27.794s to claim the pole over Brandon Hartley in the sister #8 Toyota.

The New Zealander was 0.624s adrift of Kobayashi.

Kobayashi turned in the fast lap mid-session and was never seriously threatened as rain came in the closing minutes of qualifying.

The second row will be all Porsche. The two Penske Porsche 963s will start in the third and fourth positions.

Kevin Estre in the #6 963 was 0.030s seconds ahead of team-mate Fred Makowieck in the #5 Porsche.

Earl Bamber’s co-driver, Alex Lynn, in the #2 Cadillac V-Series was fifth with with a lap of 1:28.770s.

The two Ferrari’s turned in the sixth and seventh fastest times. The #50 499P driven by James Calado recorded a 1:28.991s.

Nicklas Nielsen in the #51 Ferrari was 0.072s behind his team-mate.

The #93 and #94 Peugeot 9X8s, hoping for steady rain with their all-wheel drive, will start in the tenth and eleventh positions.

In LMP2 Phil Hanson topped the charts in the #22 United Autosports Oreca with a lap of 1:32.182s.

The #41 Team WRT Oreca with Luis Deletraz at the wheel was second with a 1:32.273s.

Oliver Jarvis put the second United Autosport entry into the third position with a 1:32.453s.

Ben Keating scored the third class pole of the year for the #33 Chevrolet Corvette with a time of 1:38.338s.

Sarah Bovy in the #85 Iron Dames Porsche 911 RSR-19 was second trailing Keating by only 0.035 seconds while Satashi Hashino was third in the #777 D’Station Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR.

The 6 Hours of Fuji will start at 11:00 local time (12:00 AEST) Sunday.