Draft 2024 SpeedSeries calendar announced

Motorsport Australia has announced a draft 2024 Shannons SpeedSeries calendar comprised of 10 rounds across eight different circuits.

The calendar includes three events promoted by the Australian Racing Group but not the Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, which returns to being a standalone event.

All 10 dates have been pencilled in, but there could be some movement based on factors including the as yet unreleased Supercars calendar.

In 2024, Sandown becomes the SpeedSeries season-opener with an event on February 9-11, followed by ARG’s Race Tasmania on March 15-17 at Symmons Plains.

Round 3 takes place at Phillip Island on April 12-14, before a return to The Bend on May 24-26.

Queensland Raceway then hosts two rounds in as many weekends, on July 12-14 and July 19-21.

Round 7 is set down for August 30-September 1 at an as yet unconfirmed track, before Sydney Motorsport Park plays host to the SpeedSeries on October 18-20.

The final two rounds are ARG-promoted events at Sydney again on November 1-3 then the Supercheap Auto Bathurst International on November 8-10.

Motorsport Australia Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations, Michael Smith, said, “We’re excited to be releasing our draft 2024 calendar ahead of time to give all our categories and motorsport fans the opportunity to plan their year and look forward to another busy year.

“While this calendar is provisional, we are hopeful that there will be very limited changes, if any, however the release of other category calendars, namely Supercars, may force us to shift some dates to avoid any clashes.

“With eight events held in 2023, we are pleased to be running an expanded 10 round bumper calendar in 2024, providing more opportunities for categories to be part of our exciting events.

“This year has seen the best crowds in the Shannons SpeedSeries/Shannons Nationals history and our digital footprint is the largest it’s ever been, reaching millions of people so far in 2023, along with strong TV ratings across a high-quality broadcast on Stan Sport and the Nine Network.”

ARG’s Chief Operating Officer, Liam Curkpatrick, added, “It’s pleasing to see the 2024 calendar take shape and we can’t wait to be part of the Shannons SpeedSeries again next year.

“We will shortly be able to release our category specific calendars as well, providing certainty and a clear path forward for 2024.

“This year has been a breakout year for the Shannons SpeedSeries with record crowds, TV audiences and across our digital platforms.

“2024 promises to be another strong year and we look forward to getting underway at Sandown in February.”

2024 SpeedSeries calendar Draft*

Rnd Event/Circuit Date 1 Sandown International Raceway Feb 9-11 2 Race Tasmania Mar 15-17 3 Phillip Island Apr 12-14 4 Shell V-Power Motorsport Park (The Bend) May 24-26 5 Queensland Raceway 1 Jul 12-14 6 Queensland Raceway 2 Jul 19-21 7 Venue TBC Aug 30-Sep 1 8 Sydney Motorsport Park 1 Oct 18-20 9 Race Sydney (Sydney Motorsport Park 2) Nov 1-3 10 Supercheap Auto Bathurst International Nov 8-10

* Provisional calendar, subject to limited changes