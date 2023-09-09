Toyota on top ahead of 6 Hours of Fuji

Sebastien Buemi of Toyota Gazoo Racing was fastest in Free Practice 2 ahead of the 6 Hours of Fuji.

New Zealander Brendon Hartley’s co-driver clocked a 1:29.523 in the #8 Toyota to outpace Kamui Kobayashi in the sister #7 Toyota by 0.597 seconds.

Buemi was the only driver to break the 90-second barrier on the 4.563 km track.

The 90-minute session saw dry conditions compared to Free Practice Session 1’s wet start. As a result, the Swiss driver’s time was over six seconds faster than Antonio Fuoco’s leading time in the #50 Ferrari.

Antonio Felix da Costa was third in the #38 Hertz Team JOTA with a 1:30.584, Antonio Giovinazzi was fourth fastest in the #51 Ferrari 499P, and Michael Christensen was fifth in the #5 Penske Porsche 963 entry.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the WEC. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Nicklas Nielsen was seventh in the #50 Ferrari.

Kiwi Earl Bamber was twelfth fastest in the #2 Cadillac V-Series.R with a best lap of 1:31.591.

With air and track temperatures in the 24-29 degree range and a clean track, except for a brief caution period due to track debris, teams looked to log as many laps as possible. The #51 Ferrari and the #8 Toyota each turned 51 laps to lead the Hypercar class.

Louis Deletraz in the #41 Team WRT Oreca 07 Gibson led the LMP2 field with a 1:33.131.

The #28 JOTA and the #23 United Autosport entries rounded out the top-three.

It was an all Ferrari top-three atop the GTE-Am leaderboard with AF Corse’s Davide Rigon leading the way in the #54 488 GTE EVO with a 1:38.329.

The #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19 with Julien Andlauer behind the wheel was fourth with a 1:38.684.

Ben Keating in the Chevrolet Corvette C8.R was tenth fastest with a best lap of 1:39.271.

Free Practice 3’s 60-minute session is scheduled for 10:20 local time (11:20 AEST) Saturday.

Learn More: Michelin Race Guide: FIA WEC 6 Hours of Fuji