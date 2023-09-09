Piastri happy to follow Hamilton lead and race on until 40

Oscar Piastri feels if he is to follow Lewis Hamilton’s lead and still be racing until he is 40 then it would be ‘another 18 years of his life well spent’.

Prior to the recent Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton and Mercedes confirmed their partnership would continue for another two years through to the end of 2025, by which time the British driver will have turned 40.

For a driver like Piastri, in his rookie season with McLaren, to consider following in Hamilton’s footsteps must seem inconceivable at this stage of his career.

But when asked by Speedcafe whether he could imagine a scenario where he is still racing at the age of 40, the 22-year-old was far from deterred by the prospect.

“I’ve got 18 years until I get there,” said Piastri, with a smile.

“If I’m still driving race cars and loving what I’m doing at 40 years old, I think that’s a pretty good 18 years of my life well spent.

“When you’ve had the amount of success that Lewis has had, I can imagine why he loves it so much, and I think we all start out racing because we love it.

“Of course, the higher up you get the more pressure there is, and other commitments and stuff like that, but I’d be quite happy if I’m racing at that age.”

Alex Albon is now 27 and in his fourth full-time season of racing in F1 after being sidelined for a year in 2021 after being demoted to the role of reserve driver with Red Bull before being taken on by Williams.

Like Piastri, Albon would love to be racing in F1 when he turns 40 but appreciates doing so means being on a par with Hamilton.

“To be in Formula 1 until you’re 40, realistically, you have to be a generational talent to be able to do it,” assessed Albon.

“All of us would like to be 40 and still be in Formula 1, but it doesn’t normally turn out like that.

“That’s our goal, I’m sure we all would love to keep doing what we’re doing.

“I’m sure you guys (the media) know, being on the road for so long and doing it, it takes a toll on you, so I’m sure there’s a lot of fire in Lewis’ belly to be able to do that.”

Hamilton has even amazed himself as to how he has managed to continue for so long, particularly when, only a few years ago, he suggested he could not see himself continuing in F1 until he is 40.

“I definitely didn’t think I would be at the age that I am and feel the way that I do, physically and mentally, and still love what I’m doing as much as I do,” said Hamilton. “And that’s something I’m incredibly grateful for.

“A lot of people stay in the same jobs and roles for a long period of time and fall out of love with it, but just keep going because it’s maybe the only thing they can do.

“For me, I genuinely still have that love for what I’m doing. I still love getting in the car. I still love racing with my peers, and I still love working alongside Bono (race engineer Pete Bonnington) and all the guys in the garage, in the team, chasing that common goal and dream.

“And I love that feeling of when you have the lows together and when you have the highs together, there’s nothing like it.”