Piastri Norris ‘free to race’ but within ‘clear perimeter’

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has confirmed Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris can continue racing one another albeit within what he has described as “a clear perimeter”.

For the first time this season in his new role, Stella found himself tested by the actions of his drivers as Piastri made contact with Norris through the first chicane at Monza following a pit stop during last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.

Despite Norris’ MCL60 receiving a heavy shunt on his right-rear wheel from Piastri, both drivers were fortunate to escape without damage to their cars, although they will have faced strong words from Stella post-race.

The Italian made clear after the event that what unfolded “doesn’t fit the way McLaren goes racing”, and that there “should never, ever be contact between two McLaren cars”.

Stella, though, has insisted that Piastri and Norris “are free to race”.

As to future limits, he said: “My role is to give them principles and a clear perimeter within which they can race. This is what we want to see.”

Referring to the battle that unfolded over the closing laps between Ferrari duo Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, Stella added: “It’s exciting to see.

“I’m sure on the Ferrari pit wall they were nervous, but it was a good spectacle. We want to see racing.

“But our role is to give the drivers a clear perimeter, and within this, racing should happen.”

As to the exact nature of such a perimeter, he remarked that is for the drivers to apply logic and common sense to any future scenario.

“In terms of how you stay within the perimeter, it’s not for us to say because we are not the drivers,” assessed Stella.

“It’s within their camp, in terms of having the skill sets, to say ‘The tyres are a bit cold, maybe I need to take more margin’.

“So it’s not for me to say, I’m not in the car. It’s just they need to appreciate that there’s no way the line should be crossed.”

Like his drivers, Stella feels he can also learn from the situation as it is something he has never previously encountered during his career

“I’m definitely a believer that there’s a learning curve that never stops, that there’s a learning point for everyone,” he said.

“But in terms of stipulating that there’s a clear perimeter, it was through yesterday, it’s through today, it will be tomorrow.”