Moffat triumphs in Trans Am races

Points leader James Moffat in the Garry Rogers Motorsport Mustang enhanced his margin with two solid races at the Sandown International Raceway Round 4 of the National Trans Am series.

After he qualified fastest and sat on pole position, Moffat was second behind the fast-starting Ben Grice and ahead of Tom Hayman in their Mustangs as they charged through Turn 1 for the first time in Race 1.

A few laps later Moffat was able to slip under Grice at Dandenong Road corner in a move that allowed Hayman to also get by briefly. Hayman then made the move stick at Turn 1 before Grice was wide off the end of the back straight and lost further positions.

Elliot Barbour (Camaro) was third before he lost his spot to Nash Morris (Mustang) at Turn 4 on the last lap. Cody Gillis (Mustang) finished fifth ahead of Grice, Edan Thornburrow (Mustang), Brett Holdsworth (Camaro), Lochie Dalton (Mustang) and Elliott Cleary (Mustang).

Moffat led throughout the second race and was over 5.1s clear at the chequered flag. In a close contest for second, Barbour finished just in front of Holdsworth.

It was frantic at the start, with Mark Crutcher spinning at Turn 1, and Hayman off the track and down to 17th. Thornburrow was caught up in the bump and grind and pitted early with damage, and Morris was off at Turn 6 and lost several places. Grice was third early behind Barbour until a bump with Gillis at Turn 4 had the #03 lose five places.

Gillis launched a bid for Barbour’s second spot only to have contact at Turn 11, which caused the Mustang to spin. That enabled Holdsworth to move to third while Dalton improved to finish fourth. Then followed Grice, Cleary, Morris and Hayman with category debutant Elly Morrow (Mustang) 10th.