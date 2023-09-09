Honda not preparing for Marquez exit

Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig has had no indication from Marc Marquez that he intends to leave amid reports the six-time MotoGP world champion is set to join his brother Alex at Gresini Ducati for 2024.

Marquez has another year left on his Honda contract and Puig says he expects him to continue with the team next season.

Speaking at Misano on Friday at this weekend’s 12th round of the MotoGP World Championship, Puig revealed he has had no communication with Marquez regarding the possibility of the 30-year-old pulling out of his current HRC deal a year early.

“I can only give you the information that I know. As you said, he has a contract for 2024,” he said.

“He never came to us informing us that he will not stay with us. I can only tell you that, for us, we will go with the contract that we have.

“This is what I can tell you because I haven’t had any communication from the rider or his manager.”

Puig also said no consideration has been given to finding a replacement for Marquez should he leave the team before the end of his contract.

“Not really, because of what I said. If you have a rider under contract, there is no need to think of other riders,” he said.

“To advance a problem that is not there is not a very smart thing to do. Normally you try to fix a problem when you have a problem.

“At this moment, as I told you, we don’t have this information.

“I have concern that we are not performing, and that our bike is not good. But I have no concern because I have received no information.”

Quizzed over his Honda future on Thursday, Marquez repeated twice: “I have a contract for next year with Honda.”

However, he stopped short of confirming whether he would see out the final year of his deal in 2024, adding more fuel to the speculation around his reported switch to Gresini.