Sainz: F1 needs far more powerful DRS

Carlos Sainz feels F1 now requires a more powerful DRS as the cars are quickly reverting back to how they felt a few years ago in becoming more difficult to follow and overtake.

Prior to the introduction of new aerodynamic regulations at the start of last season, the sport’s drivers had become disenchanted with the lack of passing opportunities due to the dirty air from a preceding car creating turbulence.

Following considerable research by F1, the ground-effect car was born, designed to limit its wake, aiding the one behind it, and making overtaking easier.

That certainly proved to be the case initially but as the understanding of the regulations has increased over time, so the cars have become “more and more efficient and they have more downforce”, according to two-time champion Max Verstappen.

The Italian Grand Prix at the weekend suggested that DRS was not as necessary, as has perhaps been indicated in previous events, given the action into the heavy braking zones that made for a thrilling race at Monza.

Red Bull driver Verstappen, however, firmly disagreed. He said: “At most tracks, we still struggle to follow or pass.

“At the beginning of the year, a lot of people were complaining about passing. Of course, we have the luxury of being a quick car, we can still pass, like in Miami. I think everyone was complaining in Miami about the passing.”

After highlighting the increasing efficiency of the cars as the downforce has been applied over time, he added: “It’s harder to follow and then they (the cars) are more efficient on the straight.

“Of course naturally there’s less DRS effect (at Monza) because there’s almost no wing on the car.”

Ferrari driver Sainz, on the receiving end of the attacks from his rivals throughout the race, felt that what was witnessed at Monza, as he defended stoutly against Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez, was simply “a coincidence”.

“We had a lot of top speed with no DRS, and Red Bull had just enough top speed with DRS, slipstream, and battery to get to us under braking, and that generated a good fun battle,” said Sainz.

“But at 99 percent of the tracks, we’re going to need DRS, and we’re going to need a powerful DRS because these cars, from the beginning of the year, are starting to become a bit like 2021, or 2020, where it is difficult to follow.

“Obviously, Monza is a special case because you don’t only have the DRS, you also have very long straights for slipstreaming, which helps the car behind a bit more.

“But I think for the rest of the tracks, we’re going to need the DRS.”

Fervently disagreeing with a suggestion proposing less DRS, as it was “not the way forward”, the Mexican said: “I remember we were discussing to actually increase the effect because the cars are getting harder to follow.

“The DRS effect, like Max says, is really, really small (at Monza). So, I don’t think in other places we can race with less DRS.

“If anything, we needed the DRS more in some places to be able to have better racing.”