David Malukas signs multi-year contract with Arrow McLaren IndyCar

Another silly season puzzle piece has fallen into place as Arrow McLaren announced David Malukas as the driver of the #6 Chevrolet for the next few NTT IndyCar Series seasons.

The Chicago native has scored two podiums in his IndyCar career in his seasons at Dale Coyne Racing. Malukas will be partnered with Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi in the three-car team, replacing Felix Rosenqvist who is joining Meyer Shank Racing for next season.

“I’m so excited and really excited to get started. Arrow McLaren have been on the heels of Chip (Ganassi Racing) and (Team) Penske all season and the future just looks really bright,” Malukas said. “When I talked with Gavin (Ward, Arrow McLaren Racing Director), the plans and the way he said with the culture and the team, it was a place I really wanted to be a part of.”

Ward was very enthusiastic at the announcement about having the 21-year-old as the newest member of the team.

“We started with the analytics on this decision and David popped out for us as that’s one of the best talents in INDYCAR, up-and-coming side here,” Ward said. “You go from there. It’s not all about numbers. Really we’re trying to build something here. As David mentioned, the culture, the way we work as a team and the way we enjoy going racing is a big part of it. We’ve got the ambition to make that next step, and I’m very excited. I think David is going to be a big part of that.”

McLaren CEO Zak Brown echoed Ward’s sentiments.

“When we look at our driver lineup with Pato O’Ward and Alexander Rossi, it’s a fierce lineup of experience and youthfulness. I’m excited to go racing next year with David, Alex and Pato,” Brown said.

Prior to his IndyCar debut, Malukas was fourth in the 2018 USF Pro 2000 championship with three wins and second in the 2021 Indy NXT championship with seven wins and five runner-up finishes out of 20 races.

Malukas was 17th fastest out of 27 drivers at Thursday’s open test session at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca ahead of the 2023 IndyCar season finale on Sunday.