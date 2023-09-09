BRT reveals wildcard livery

The Blanchard Racing Team has revealed the livery for its #7 Ford Mustang Supercar wildcard entry for the Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

The Aaron Love/Jake Kostecki-piloted machine will carry primary backing from Racer Industries, a division of the CoolDrive business, the branding of which takes pride of place on the sister #3 Mustang of Todd Hazelwood/Tim Blanchard.

“It’s exciting to unveil this Racer Industries livery for Aaron and Jake,” said BRT Co-Principal Tim Blanchard himself.

“Seeing it in the flesh, it looks fantastic, which matches the thrill of finally seeing our family team expand to two cars.

“Racer Industries is the go-to brand when you think about supplies for the motorsport industry.

“Outside of collecting all of the best brands and products in one place, the company is truly built around a passionate team who live and breathe motorsport.

“From that basis, the crew are able to provide the best possible advice and service for anyone participating in any form of motorsport.

“The Mustang will look great on track at Sandown, and I’m sure the team will do the entire Racer Industries family proud.”

BRT002 was shaken down in plain black bodywork at Winton on Monday before Love and Kostecki enjoyed a test day on Wednesday, with the livery unveiled this morning at the Racer Industries store in Melbourne’s Box Hill.

Love is expected to be promoted from BRT’s Dunlop Super2 Series programme to the Repco Supercars Championship in 2024, when BRT expands to two cars on a full-time basis.

Practice at Sandown starts this Friday.