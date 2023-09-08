VIDEO: Lowndes and Goddard enduro test
Friday 8th September, 2023 - 5:05pm
Supercars drivers Craig Lowndes and Zane Goddard talk about their wildcard programme as they hit the track for enduro testing in the Triple Eight Race Engineering Supercheap Auto Chevrolet Camaro ahead of the Sandown 500.
