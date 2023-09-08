Vailo Adelaide 500 track day returns for 2023

Following a sell-out event in 2022, a select group of motoring enthusiasts will be given the opportunity to drive their car around the iconic 3.219km Australian street circuit, which only exists for a few days a year!

The track day will take place on Wednesday, November 22 ahead of the Vailo Adelaide 500, with up to 44 places available for enthusiasts to bring their road-registered vehicles.

Driving Solutions first introduced this experience at the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, and intend to launch similar programmes at other iconic Australian tracks.

“It’s the car enthusiast’s dream to get onto a proper street circuit.” said organiser James Stewart from Driving Solutions. “This gives you an opportunity to drive on a street circuit that is only a race track once a year. So you can actually be a Supercar hero going through the Senna Chicane, like they do, before they do.”

“The feedback from last year’s competitors was just a resounding wow!” Stewart said. “Just to be able to go through a corner like that at such high speed with concrete walls was just wow factor.

“We’ve also got professional instructors that will jump in and out of the car. So they’re getting proper experience from real race car drivers to keep them safe. And we even had a few race car drivers take part last year, just get used to the track because they hadn’t been there in the past.”

In 2022, many drivers from the GT field took advantage of the track day to get valuable track time ahead of the Vailo Adelaide 500. Declan Fraser also took part in the event before going on to wrap up the Super2 Series title that weekend.

“It’s an incredible experience to drive the Adelaide streets with no speed limits in a safe and controlled environment.”

Speedcafe will be photographing the event capturing the exclusive experience.

“Having a professional photographer capture the experience just completes the day. Imagine hanging a print of your pride and joy around the Vailo Adelaide 500 on the wall in the man-cave”

The Adelaide track was created for the 1985 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, with Adelaide hosting 11 grands prix before closing after holding the final round of the 1995 season.

Following the Track Day, there is of course an action packed four days of top tier racing and entertainment during the Vailo Adelaide 500, November 23 – 26, 2023.