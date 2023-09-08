Speedcafe Greenroom afterparty heads to Bathurst

The Bathurst 1000 might be a long, hard day on track, but once the winners are crowned the Speedcafe Greenroom will be the place to be! Head to the Oxford Hotel on Sunday, October 8 – entry is free.

This is guaranteed to be Australian motorsport’s largest social event and the biggest Speedcafe Greenroom yet.

It’s the first time the Speedcafe Greenroom will be hosted at Bathurst and the Oxford Hotel is the perfect venue as it’s been the scene of many celebrations following Australia’s Great Race.

The Oxford Hotel is an iconic piece of Bathurst’s’ history and is the pub of choice for teams and drivers after many great races.

Joining similar Speedcafe Greenroom events at Townsville and Gold Coast, the Bathurst version will be one of the highly anticipated parties of the season.

Becoming a must-attend event since the first Townsville Greenroom in 2010, live music entertainment in the midst of an energetic atmosphere provides a welcoming environment for the stars, teams and fans to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Bathurst 1000.

The Speedcafe Greenroom is the perfect place to unwind following a big weekend of racing at the Mountain.

The Oxford Hotel is located on the corner of William Street and Piper Street and is the closest pub to Mount Panorama.