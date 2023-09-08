Armstrong signs full-time Ganassi contract

IndyCar rookie Marcus Armstrong will compete full-time in the series after signing a new, multi-year contract with Chip Ganassi Racing.

The New Zealander currently drives the #11 Honda on road courses and street circuits while Takuma Sato has had oval duties.

Armstrong will tackle a whole season in 2024 and will enjoy his first steer on an oval in a test on September 13 at Texas Motor Speedway.

The announcement essentially represents confirmation of CGR’s full-time, four-car squad for the 2024 IndyCar Series, the other pilots being fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon, Spaniard Alex Palou, and Swede Linus Lundqvist.

“I am very proud and excited to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing for next year and beyond,” said Armstrong.

“Together with this very talented and experienced team, I am confident we can compete at the highest level in this championship.

“I feel very grateful that Chip has given me the time to adapt to IndyCar and has helped me every step of the way in what has been a good season.

“I’ve spent the year learning from a great group of people, including my team-mates and Dario [Franchitti, an advisor/driver coach at CGR].

“I’m very grateful for how much help I’ve received from each team member. With a season under my belt, I now want to turn these lessons into results.

“I will be racing on the ovals for the first time next year, and it’s an exciting challenge that I’m confident I can learn quickly.

“I spent the entire Month of May either in the engineering office or in the pit stand this year, trying to familiarise myself with the details of oval racing.

“It’s a challenge that excites me a lot.”

CGR Managing Director Mike Hull remarked, “Marcus Armstrong has proven in 2023 his quick adaptation to IndyCar road and street tracks. He’s ready to be a full-time Chip Ganassi Racing IndyCar driver.

“Winning is integrated into his racing resume. This includes his pursuit of the 2023 IndyCar Rookie of the Year.

“He knows how to win as a team-mate. Next comes ovals at the highest global level.

“We look forward to a long-term relationship driven by growth and opportunity in the NTT IndyCar Series with Marcus.”

Armstrong has three top eight finishes in 11 starts so far this year.

Palou, meanwhile, clinched a second series title in recent days at Portland.

He is the subject of legal action from McLaren over alleged breach of contract but indications are that it will seek damages only, and Chip Ganassi is adamant that the Spaniard is still his driver in 2024.

The 2023 season concludes this weekend at Laguna Seca.