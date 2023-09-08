Albon: The best of Vowles still to come with ‘big-ticket items’

Alex Albon feels James Vowles has only just scratched the surface in terms of his turnaround of the ailing Williams F1 team.

Vowles only took on the role of team principal in February this year, leaving the safety net of Mercedes where he had spent 12 years of his career, but his appointment has been an inspired choice.

The early signs have been promising, with Vowles playing an instrumental role in reinvigorating a team that has finished bottom of the constructors’ standings in four of the last five seasons.

With eight races of the season remaining, Williams is poised for its best finish and highest points total since 2017.

Albon naturally credits Vowles for what has been achieved so far and is excited to see what lies over the horizon as the 44-year-old realises the plan he is currently putting in place for sustained recovery.

“I’ve said it a few times now but I honestly think the best of James is possibly still to come,” remarked Albon.

“A lot of the stuff we’re doing right now are the short-term goals, things like tyres, or strategy, which he has prior knowledge of, quick knowledge that you can get overnight, almost.

“But the real big things, the big-ticket items that are going to come next year, the year after that, that’s what I’m excited to see. I’m really excited to see what direction he’s going to take the team.

“Speaking to him, he obviously has a close connection with drivers, and he does do a bit of driving himself so he understands the language we talk.

“We talk about it a lot at Williams, but we do have some characteristic problems in our car and hopefully, if we can get them out of the way, we’re going to make a good step.”

Prior to joining Williams, Vowles spent his entire career at Brackley, initially with British American in 2001, and then through its various guises as Honda Racing, Brawn GP, and finally, Mercedes.

As chief strategist, Vowles helped guide Brawn GP to the drivers’ and constructors’ titles in 2009.

Retaining his role when Mercedes took over in 2010, Vowles was also a key figure in helping the manufacturer win eight straight constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ titles. He became motorsport strategy director in 2019.

On the receiving end of such talent, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton says he always knew Vowles was destined for bigger or better things, if not as a potential successor to Toto Wolff as team principal, then elsewhere.

“James is exceptional and we had an amazing journey together, achieved so much together,” said Hamilton. “And we still have a very good friendship.

“I remember him being in the (strategy) role and realising there was nowhere for him to really progress within the system. I knew it was just a matter of time before he would break away and this opportunity came up. It was so great and so right for him.

“So many people questioned whether he could do it but you’re seeing such a great impact that he’s having there. He’s got such a great mindset.

“Of course, we miss people we lose but we’re very proud of people coming through, having a good time and having that success and carrying that on in their careers.

“James was very much a part of the setting up of the system we have within our team. We’re operating off some of his philosophy, and we’ll continue to do so.

“I’m excited to see the progress that they (Williams) are making, and I can’t wait to see them come further up. I look forward to racing them soon.”