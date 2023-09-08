2024 AORC calendar revealed

The 2024 Polaris Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship calendar has been confirmed.

All five rounds from the 2023 season are on the calendar, taking in as many states/territories, although the order has been changed somewhat.

The Wentworth Shire Pooncarie Desert Dash is the opening round for the first time, in April.

The field then moves on to the iconic Tatts Finke Desert Race for Round 2 on its traditional King’s Birthday long weekend date, of June 7-10 in 2024.

In July, the Loveday 400 takes place, while the Markwell Group Gold City 450 has been moved to August in response to challenging weather conditions experienced by crews when it opened the season this year.

October’s Black Diamond Drilling Kalgoorlie Desert Race, where points-and-a-half will be on offer, rounds out the campaign.

“This is a national championship, so it’s fantastic to see almost every state and territory in the country hosting a round of the Polaris Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship,” said Motorsport Australia’s Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations, Michael Smith.

“Each one of this year’s events have shown why they should be on the AORC calendar and that is testament to the brilliant work of our event organisers across Australia.

“Pooncarie has also been a highly impressive event since joining the national championship last year and I have no doubt it will be a great way to start the season, while the Charters Towers event in late August will be a perfect time of year for crews to visit Queensland and enjoy the newest event on the AORC calendar.

“Overall, we are pleased to be able to release this calendar early and look forward to a big year in the Polaris Motorsport Australia Off Road Championship in 2024.”

2024 AORC calendar