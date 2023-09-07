What to watch on Stan Sport

It’s a packed weekend of motorsport on Stan Sport with plenty of action both locally and abroad.

The Shannons SpeedSeries returns to the historic Sandown International Raceway headlined by the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series alongside National Trans Am, Kumho V8 Touring Cars, Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars and Monochrome GT4 Australia Series, MARC Cars Australia and Australian Formula Open.

Sandown provides the setting for the final ‘local’ round for the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series ahead of the international invasion for the final two events.

HMO Customer Racing duo Josh Buchan and Bailey Sweeny are split by a solitary point entering the round, while GRM Team Valvoline’s Aaron Cameron is just a further 30-points in arrears as the top eight are separated by less than 100-points.

The tide has turned in National Trans Am as James Moffat’s early dominance has ended, with impressive young gun Tom Hayman taking victory at Queensland Raceway.

However, with Garry Rogers Motorsport on home turf it will be a tough battle at Sandown as the likes of Elliot Barbour, Brett Holdsworth, Cody Gillis, Elliot Cleary, Josh Webster and Ben Grice aim for supremacy.

Jude Bargwanna appeared almost unstoppable in the Kumho V8 Touring Car Series prior to Queensland Raceway, but he failed to leave the round with a victory as key rival Jamie Tilley broke through for his maiden win. The third-generation racer will be eager to add further stickers to his Anderson Motorsport Ford Falcon.

Porsche continues to be the marque to beat Monochrome GT4 Australia as Shane Smollen added a further victory at Queensland Raceway, though Tony Quinn took the prestigious ‘Fight in the Night’ event. Will Sandown’s long straights suit the BMWs and McLarens?

Sherrin Motorsport‘s BMW M4s continue to lead the way in the Mobil 1 Australian Production Cars, but a hungry pack of Mustangs will be anticipating the fast Sandown layout as an opportunity to break the Bavarian domination.

There is a healthy mix of MARC I, II and GTs at Sandown, while Formula Open Australia will be featuring a wide variety of open-wheel models.

Coverage on Stan Sport begins at 11:00 AEST both days and finishes at 17:00 AEST totalling 12 hours.

The famous Acropolis Rally in Greece hosts the World Rally Championship this weekend.

Toyota’s young Finnish star Kalle Rovanpera will be aiming to leave the brutal Greek rally with an extended points margin, but team-mate Elfyn Evans and Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville are hot in pursuit.

Estonian Ott Tanak will be also one to watch as the Stan Sport coverage begins at 02:00 AEST Friday. The action continues at 18:00 AEST Saturday and 01:00 AEST Sunday. The final day of coverage begins at 17:00 AEST and 20:00 AEST Sunday for the concluding stages.

The World Endurance Championship hits Fuji for the penultimate round of its campaign.

Manufacturers have flooded the WEC in its new Hypercar Class where Toyota, Porsche, Vanwall, Cadillac, Ferrari, Peugeot and Glickenhaus do battle.

Stan Sport will broadcast the WEC round from Fuji starting with free practice at 11:10 AEST and qualifying at 15:30 AEST on Saturday. Race coverage begins at 11:30 AEST Sunday for the six-hour event.

Alex Palou may have already sealed his second IndyCar Series, but there is still a lot to play for at the final round of the season at Laguna Seca.

New Zealanders Scott Dixon, Scott McLaughlin and Marcus Armstrong will be aiming to end the season on a high as reigning IndyCar champion Will Power is targeting a first victory of 2023.

Coverage begins with practice at 03:00 AEST and qualifying at 07:00 AEST on Sunday. This is followed by final practice at 02:00 AEST ahead of the race at 04:30 AEST on Monday.