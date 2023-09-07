VIDEO: Supercars stars feature in Retirement Rampage

Supercheap Auto is back with the ninth instalment of its Best Performing Oils video series, going bigger and better – and a little bit ‘older’ – than ever before.

The Retirement Rampage ad features five ‘retired’ racers drifting, skidding, and jumping their way to bingo at the Redline Retirement Village.

Chaz Mostert, Shane van Gisbergen, David Reynolds and James Moffat play a part alongside a raft of other luminaries, including Molly Taylor, Matt Mingay, Carl Cox, Grant Denyer, Corey Parker, and Daniel Sanders.

Supercheap Auto Managing Director Benjamin Ward said: “Our latest film is action-packed with plenty of star cameos and next-level stunts that highlight how high-performance engine oil and self-maintenance skills can keep your car running super for the long term.”

