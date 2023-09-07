Team Australia representatives named for Asia Pacific Motorsport Games

The Australian representatives for this year’s Asia Pacific Motorsport Championship to be held later this month in Malaysia have been confirmed.

Motorsport Australia has revealed the 12-driver roster who will complete across the four different disciplines hosted at the Sepang International Circuit at September 30-October 1.

Captain of Team Australia will be two-time Australian and multiple state motorkhana champion Aaron Wuillemin, who is to contest the Gymkhana Cup.

Wuilleman is set to be joined by Corinne East-Johnston, a decorated motorkhana star in her own right having achieved three national and nine New South Wales state titles.

The third member of the Team Australian Gymkhana squad is two-time Victorian Khanacross Production champion Matt Caldwell.

Contesting the Rally Cup is Bosch Motorsport Australian Rally Championship rising star Molly Spalding and co-driver Matt Dillon. Last year Spalding won the ARC Junior Cup title and finished inside the top 12 of the FIA Rally Star competition.

Second place in the Motorsport Australia vs UK Invitational event has Team Australia ESports Cup contender Zachary Smith a favourite where he will be joined by team-mate Ryan Hoolihan.

Six representatives complete the line-up spread across the Cadet, Junior and Senior classes in the Karting Cup.

Bradley Majman, Ky Burke, Jace Matthews, Declan Matthews, Riley Harrison and Blake Purvis will line-up are the Team Australian drivers.

The promising talent representing Team Australia at the Asia Pacific Motorsport Games has Motorsport Australia’s Director of Motorsport & Commercial Operations Michael Smith excited for strong results.

“We saw how successful the FIA Motorsport Games has been in the past few years, and it’s a fantastic initiative to have that same concept now in the Asia Pacific region,” Smith said.

“To have the experience of both Aaron and Corinne, coupled with some rising stars in the sport like Matthew, Molly, Zachary and Ryan is a really exciting prospect.

“It’s also great to see Karting Australia bring some talent too and I have no doubt they will all be great ambassadors for our country.

“We are really pleased to be able to take a strong contingent to Sepang for the inaugural event and I have high hopes that we can leave Malaysia with some Gold Medals.”

The Asia Pacific Motorsport Games is a two-day event to be hosted in Malaysia on September 30.