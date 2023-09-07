Supercars increases minimum car weights

Supercars has announced an increase in the minimum weight of the Gen3 race cars, effective from next week’s Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

The figure is up five kilograms to 1340kg total dry (ie no fuel), including driver weight.

Minimum front axle weight remains unchanged at 725kg, as does driver ballast (to 95kg).

According to Supercars’ official website, via which the announcement was made, “Some teams have struggled to meet the current weight limit and, with the eight of 12 rounds in 2023 season complete, repairs to bodywork and other components add weight to a car over its life time.”

The change, which applies to all four events which remain this year, was made following a request of the Gen3 Technical Working Group (TWG).

Minimum vehicle weights do indeed generally increase over the course of a technical era due to crash repairs.

Nevertheless, according to the category, “Supercars and the TWG are continuing to investigate means to lower the minimum weight of the car via updated manufacturing processes for various components.”

That is something which Jamie Whincup, Team Principal at Chevrolet homologation team Triple Eight Race Engineering, has called for after minimum weight only dropped 65kg relative to the final days of Gen2.

Tickford Racing Team Principal Tim Edwards agreed that it would be a desirable objective, but noted that the Camaro’s body panels are lighter – and more expensive – than those of the Ford Mustang, and hence it would be challenging for the Blue Oval brigade.

The updated version of the Operations Manual now reads, with respect to weight:

C4.1.1: The minimum weight of a Car is 1340 kg and will include the weight of the Driver wearing their complete Driver’s apparel as detailed in Rule D23.1 and D23.3, as recorded by the HoM, or with the Driver on board.

C4.1.2: At each Endurance Event, the following will apply:

4.1.2.1: The minimum weight of 1340 kg applies to any Driver who takes part in any qualifying session

Practice for the Sandown 500 starts on Friday week (September 15).