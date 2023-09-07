Supercars increases minimum car weights

Supercars has announced an increase in the minimum weight of the Gen3 race cars, effective from next week’s Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

The figure is up five kilograms to 1340kg total dry (ie no fuel), including driver weight.

Minimum front axle weight remains unchanged at 725kg, as does driver ballast (to 95kg).

According to Supercars’ official website, via which the announcement was made, “Some teams have struggled to meet the current weight limit and, with the eight of 12 rounds in 2023 season complete, repairs to bodywork and other components add weight to a car over its life time.”

The change, which applies to all four events which remain this year, was made following a request of the Gen3 Technical Working Group.

More to follow