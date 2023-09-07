SCT to adopt ‘fan-powered’ Bathurst 1000 livery

SCT Motorsport is inviting fans to submit photographs of their favourite Great Race memories for its 2023 Bathurst 1000 livery.

This year’s Repco Bathurst 1000 is the 60th anniversary edition of the Great Race, with the Brad Jones Racing-run SCT Logistics Camaro to don a new look in celebration of the milestone.

The team is calling for fans to submit “their favourite memories on- and off-track” for a montage which will be emblazoned on the #4 entry of Jack Smith and Jaxon Evans.

According to BJR’s announcement, “Epic campsite set-ups, friends around the fire, family get-togethers, road trip selfies, trying to stay dry on race day, hanging out in the paddock, storming the track to get to the podium; all of the above are welcome as photo submissions.”

Smith said, “This is an awesome concept for the SCT Motorsports team.

“Every year Bathurst is packed with passionate Supercars fans and now being able to give them a chance to be part of the race in this way, it’s pretty special.

“I have so many good memories of coming to Bathurst, it’s such a remarkable place and track and I can’t wait to see what fans share with us.

“After last year, we’re very motivated to come into the weekend strong. We’ve seen this year what’s possible within our team and we’re looking to build on that.”

Evans joined BJR/SCT for pre-enduro testing at Winton this week after making his Supercars Championship debut with the squad just under 12 months ago at Mount Panorama.

The New Zealander remarked, “It’s my second time coming to the 1000 to race and to be able to do so with the fans on our side literally, that’s amazing.

“I’ve had some experience in the Gen3 Camaro now; I’ve been able to adjust and find my feet a bit.

“Overall I’m having a great time behind the wheel. I can’t wait to get to Sandown and Bathurst.”

Submissions are being taken until September 19 at 19:00 AEST.

They can be made by the following methods:

Comment on BJR’s Facebook post with their image (Facebook: /bjrsupercars)

Use the hashtag #SCTBathurst60 on an Instagram or X (formerly Twitter) post with their image

Email their image to [email protected]

The move follows similar efforts in recent years by Triple Eight Race Engineering and Kelly Racing.

The 2023 Penrite Oil Sandown 500 takes place on September 15-17 before the #4 Camaro competes in its “fan-powered” livery at the Repco Bathurst 1000 from October 5-8.