Reigning winner encourages last-minute buy for Ultimate Bathurst Prize

With less than 24 hours to the ticket-buying cut-off, reigning Ultimate Motorsport Prize raffle winner Dr Julie Humphries has encouraged fans to maximise their position to win this year’s incredible Bathurst 1000 experience.

Humphries was the winner of the second annual UMP raffle last year which raised more than $28,000 for The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Driven by Pirtek, one of the sport’s major sponsors, one lucky fan and their guest have the opportunity to experience one of the greatest ‘money can’t buy’ prizes in world motorsports at next month’s 60th edition of the Repco Bathurst 1000.

A limited number of tickets are being offered at just AUD $20 each and 100 percent of proceeds will support St Vincent’s Hospital’s Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit

Fans only have until 16.30 tomorrow (Friday) afternoon to buy their tickets for a chance to win this once-in-a-lifetime experience at www.ultimatemotorsportprize.com.

Humphries, a motorsport fan and car enthusiast, had never been to the Bathurst 1000 before and attended the event with her partner Greg Scalia, who has been a co-driver for Humphries in several Targa events.

“I cannot stress enough how wonderful this experience was,” said Dr Humphries.

“We got our tickets for this year’s raffle on day one and we will be buying a few more this afternoon and I have encouraged all my friends to do the same.

“I can’t imagine that we could be lucky enough to win the major prize two years in a row, but we will be in the draw with a few tickets and will have our fingers crossed.

“It really is the experience of a lifetime and we cannot wait to see the reaction from this year’s winner, because it will be something they will never forget and, more importantly, every cent goes towards a great cause.”

First prize in the raffle includes return flights for two from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city, four nights’ accommodation, a three-day corporate pass in the Supercar Paddock Club, meet and greet and tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team pit garage with the legendary Dick Johnson and access to the grid before the start of the race where they will wave the green starter’s flag.

There’s also a chance to meet the winners in Pirtek Victory Lane after the race where they will have their photo taken with the victors as a souvenir of the ultimate fan experience.

On top of that, the winner and their chosen guest will present the winner’s cheque and trophy to the victors of the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge on national TV, receive an exclusive VIP ‘after hours’ tour of the National Motor Racing Museum and a visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director, as well as a photo on the podium with the Peter Brock Trophy and a Pirtek Merchandise pack.

Pirtek CEO Stephen Dutton said that you could not get a better marketer for the Ultimate Bathurst Prize than Humphries.

“There is no doubt that the best marketers of the Ultimate Motorsport Prize have been the first two winners, especially Julie (Humphries) who just had a massive smile on her face all weekend,’ said Dutton.

“We appreciate the fans buying a ticket for their chance of winning this amazing offering and all the stakeholders for being involved and allowing us to ensure 100 percent of all ticket sales go to the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital.

“We look forward to hosting this year’s winner and their guest and ensuring they have an experience they are happy to tell the world about.”

The raffle has again been driven by Pirtek and made possible through the generous contributions of Supercars, Shell V-Power Racing Team, the National Motor Racing Museum, Motorsport Australia and Speedcafe.

About Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital

The Peter Duncan Neurosciences Unit at St Vincent’s Hospital Sydney was established in 2012 and made possible by a donation by Mr Peter Duncan AM Executive Chairman of Pirtek.

The focus has been turning Neurosciences research into treatments for patients suffering chronic neurological neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, MS and Parkinson’s disease.

Funds raised from the Raffle will support a senior postdoctoral neurosciences research fellow within the Peter Duncan Neurosciences Research Unit.

The new researcher will study adult neuro stem cells and consider ways to improve their regenerative capacity in order to develop new real treatments for brain injury common in high impact sports, and degenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s disease.

THE ULTIMATE MOTORSPORT PRIZE

Return trip for two to the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 from the winner’s nearest Australian capital city

Four nights twin-share accommodation

Wave the green starter’s flag for the Bathurst 1000

Ride around Mt Panorama in the Supercars Safety Car

Three-day Supercars Paddock Club access

Present the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge winners’ trophy and cheque on Friday night

Visit to Pirtek Victory Lane

Exclusive meet and greet and VIP tour of the Shell V-Power Racing Team garage with the legendary Dick Johnson

Behind the scenes tour of Mount Panorama – including visit to the top of the mountain and podium

VIP (after hours) tour of the National Motor Racing Museum at Mt Panorama

Helicopter flight around Mount Panorama

Access to the starting grid before the race for the national anthem

A personal tour of the Supercars TV compound with Neil Crompton

A photo taken with the Peter Brock Trophy on the podium

A visit to Race Control with the Supercars Race Director

A signed photo with the race winners as the ultimate momento

A personal VIP concierge host for the weekend

Two Pirtek merchandise packs

Second Prize

Two Corporate Paddock Club tickets, two Course Car rides and two grid walks at a 2024 Supercar event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.

Third Prize

Two General Admission tickets to a 2024 Supercars event of your choice in Australia or New Zealand. Pirtek merchandise pack.